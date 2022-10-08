Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 42,498 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,498 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MGK opened at $175.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.13 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.21.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.