Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $460.48 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.64 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $510.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.13. The company has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

