Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $240,716,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Okta by 5,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $69,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 354,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.26. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.54.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

