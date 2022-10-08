Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $401.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.89, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.71 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.