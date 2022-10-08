Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 583,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Expensify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Expensify by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.47.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

