Illuvium Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $36.66 million and $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium token can currently be bought for $56.32 or 0.00288693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium launched on March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,861 tokens. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official message board is illuvium.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium (ILV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Illuvium has a current supply of 7,000,000 with 650,861.11822608 in circulation. The last known price of Illuvium is 56.41475459 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,210,591.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://illuvium.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.