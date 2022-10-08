impactMarket Price Tops $0.0014 (PACT)

impactMarket (PACT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One impactMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. impactMarket has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $15,916.00 worth of impactMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, impactMarket has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

impactMarket Token Profile

impactMarket’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,680,403,451 tokens. impactMarket’s official Twitter account is @ipctmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for impactMarket is medium.com/impactmarket. impactMarket’s official website is www.impactmarket.com.

impactMarket Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “impactMarket (PACT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Celo platform. impactMarket has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of impactMarket is 0.001451 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $61.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.impactmarket.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as impactMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade impactMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase impactMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

