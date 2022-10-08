IndiGG (INDI) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $64,561.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “IndiGG (INDI) is a cryptocurrency . IndiGG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IndiGG is 0.12297589 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $78,972.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indi.gg/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

