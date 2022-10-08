INME SWAP V2 (INMES) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,614.00

INME SWAP V2 (INMES) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, INME SWAP V2 has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One INME SWAP V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INME SWAP V2 has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $12,614.00 worth of INME SWAP V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

INME SWAP V2 Token Profile

INME SWAP V2’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. INME SWAP V2’s total supply is 259,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,485,207 tokens. INME SWAP V2’s official Twitter account is @inmefinance. The official website for INME SWAP V2 is inme.finance.

Buying and Selling INME SWAP V2

According to CryptoCompare, “INME SWAP V2 (INMES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INME SWAP V2 has a current supply of 259,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INME SWAP V2 is 0.01902784 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://inme.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INME SWAP V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INME SWAP V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INME SWAP V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

