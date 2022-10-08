Inrad Optics (INRD) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inrad Optics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 75 243 442 4 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inrad Optics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Inrad Optics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ peers have a beta of -1.06, meaning that their average share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inrad Optics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 85.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 38.06

Inrad Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

