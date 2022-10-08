Insider Buying: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Acquires 374 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 374 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $13,060.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,277,509.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 15,863 shares of Braze stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $544,418.16.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 44,733 shares of Braze stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $1,521,816.66.

On Monday, September 19th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 15,053 shares of Braze stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36.

On Friday, September 16th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of Braze stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth $55,888,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth $35,125,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

