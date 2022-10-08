Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $1,133,300.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00.

Concentrix Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.32.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Concentrix by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

