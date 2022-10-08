Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $3,301,000.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 3.8 %

DLB stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after acquiring an additional 144,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,737,000 after acquiring an additional 219,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

