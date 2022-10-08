Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $145,004.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $710.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $712.19 and a 200 day moving average of $675.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

