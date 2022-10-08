Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-344 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.97 million. Integer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.57-3.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Integer Trading Down 7.1 %

ITGR opened at $51.34 on Friday. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $95.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Integer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

