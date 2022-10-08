Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-344 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.97 million. Integer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.57-3.97 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Integer Trading Down 7.1 %
ITGR opened at $51.34 on Friday. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $95.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Insider Activity at Integer
In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Integer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
