Integrity Advisory LLC Buys 13,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $195,565,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,677.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 543,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 532,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,230,000 after buying an additional 527,748 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 2,085,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,804. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

