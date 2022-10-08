Integrity Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,069 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,588,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. 3,516,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,498. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.