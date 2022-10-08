Integrity Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Integrity Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,631 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 876,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,536 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $942,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 411,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,983. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05.

