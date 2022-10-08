Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.3% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.10. 2,848,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321,796. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

