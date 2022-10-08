Integrity Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Integrity Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 496.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 62,833 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMOM traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 22,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.