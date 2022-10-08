Integrity Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Integrity Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.6% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

VRTX stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.23. 1,424,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,470. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.73 and its 200 day moving average is $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.71 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

