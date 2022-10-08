Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Intel by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 94,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 90,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

