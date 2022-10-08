Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,608 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

