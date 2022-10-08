Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFSPF. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Interfor Price Performance

Interfor stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

