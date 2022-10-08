Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$23.56 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$22.84 and a 12-month high of C$44.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 4.4116333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.