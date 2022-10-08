International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 173.77 ($2.10).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 101.22 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.25 ($2.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

