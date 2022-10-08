Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 50,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 66,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

