Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 50,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 66,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.