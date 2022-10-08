Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.55 and last traded at $121.27. Approximately 19,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 31,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.58.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.