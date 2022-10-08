Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 6.6% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.10. 71,354,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.65 and a 200-day moving average of $307.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.