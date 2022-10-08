Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 139,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 262,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.84. 87,140 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

