Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,521,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019,155. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

