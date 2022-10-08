Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.9% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.62 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

