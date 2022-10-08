Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 338.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,000,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,942 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 89,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 110,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.62 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.