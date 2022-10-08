Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Lifted by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after buying an additional 678,504 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,743,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,904,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,504,000 after buying an additional 542,841 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 417,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

