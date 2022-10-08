Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.