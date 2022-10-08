Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 8th (AEMD, ALV, B, CO, CRC, HON, JOE, OCUL, OII, OSIS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 8th:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

