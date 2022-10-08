Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 8th (AEMD, ALV, B, CO, CRC, HON, JOE, OCUL, OII, OSIS)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 8th:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.