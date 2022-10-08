IOI Token (IOI) Price Down 14.6% This Week

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, IOI Token has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One IOI Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $656,851.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

IOI Token Token Profile

IOI Token was first traded on June 11th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 tokens. IOI Token’s official website is qorpo.world/home. The official message board for IOI Token is traderacemanager.medium.com. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @trmgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOI Token (IOI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. IOI Token has a current supply of 37,500,000 with 9,014,157.6 in circulation. The last known price of IOI Token is 0.12988113 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $503,116.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qorpo.world/home.”

