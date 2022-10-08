IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 3.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $252,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

IQVIA Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.53. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.78 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

