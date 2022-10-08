IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.46.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
