iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Decreased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 569,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,433. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Further Reading

