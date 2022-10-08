iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Holdings Lifted by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $27.36.

