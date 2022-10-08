iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 1,031,911 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

