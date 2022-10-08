iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Reduced by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,360 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 365,986 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 340,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,175,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,725 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

