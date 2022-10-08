iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 35,957,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,240,012. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.