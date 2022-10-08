iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,469 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,215 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

