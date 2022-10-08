iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,536,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,124,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

