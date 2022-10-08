iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.51. 3,308,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.