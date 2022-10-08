IX Swap (IXS) Tops One Day Volume of $212,945.00

IX Swap (IXS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One IX Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IX Swap has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. IX Swap has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $212,945.00 worth of IX Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IX Swap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About IX Swap

IX Swap launched on September 8th, 2021. IX Swap’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,385,271 tokens. IX Swap’s official message board is ixswap.medium.com/ix-swap-safety-security-for-crypto-beginners-241229d6988. IX Swap’s official Twitter account is @ixswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. IX Swap’s official website is ixswap.io.

IX Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IX Swap (IXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. IX Swap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of IX Swap is 0.04537852 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,874.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ixswap.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IX Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IX Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IX Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IX Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IX Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.