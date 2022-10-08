Izumi Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.11 Million (IZI)

Izumi Finance (IZI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Izumi Finance has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $282,947.00 worth of Izumi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Izumi Finance has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Izumi Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Izumi Finance Token Profile

Izumi Finance (CRYPTO:IZI) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2021. Izumi Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,119,860 tokens. The official website for Izumi Finance is izumi.finance/home. Izumi Finance’s official Twitter account is @izumi_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Izumi Finance’s official message board is izumi-finance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Izumi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/izumifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Izumi Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Izumi Finance (IZI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Izumi Finance has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Izumi Finance is 0.02512645 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $200,371.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://izumi.finance/home.”

