Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

J stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.76 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

